Police shooting at Circle K

CLEMSON — A 25-year-old man is dead after a police confrontation that began over a stolen moped, according to the Clemson Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Reports state officers were investigating a case involving a man and an allegedly stolen moped at the Circle K convenience store on the 300 block of College Avenue in Clemson.

Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said a struggle then ensued and the man “presented a firearm.”

In a prepared statement, Campos said “officers defended themselves and shots were fired.”

Campos said officers rendered first aid and called for EMS assistance, but the man, identified by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Gregory Chandler Metz, from Greenville, died of his injuries at the scene.

No officers were injured, officials said.

A SLED spokesperson said this is the sixth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021.

The incident is still under investigation, they said.

