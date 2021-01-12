New kiosks at Burrell’s Ford

PICKENS COUNTY — Duke Energy Foundation and Chattooga River Chapter of Trout Unlimited join forces to support US Forest Service Sumpter National Forest area to improve visitor experiences in the Burrell’s Ford recreation area.

In an effort to reduce visitor impact in the Burrell’s Ford area of the Sumpter National Forest, the Chattooga River Chapter of Trout Unlimited initiated a grant with the Duke Energy Foundation to erect four new informational kiosks in the Burrell’s Ford area.

The kiosks provide information to visitors about the designated wilderness area, Wild and Scenic River, and Leave No Trace principles. Burrell’s Ford is the gateway to the Ellicott Rock Wilderness and the Chattooga Wild and Scenic River. The area is used by boaters, hikers, campers, anglers and others seeking solitude.

The new kiosks should result in a better-informed public, a decrease in overcrowding and lead to enhanced user experiences, and a decrease in resource damage.

Along with the support of Duke Energy Foundation, “Leave No Trace,” Mountain Bridge and Rabun Chapters of Trout Unlimited provided support for this project.