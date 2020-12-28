EASLEY — There comes a time in a young man’s life when simple childhood things give way to visions of adult freedoms, also known as a learner’s permit leading to a driver’s license.

That’s what happened to United Way volunteer Eddie Roach from Easley. He had two children vying for their driver’s permit and there the blue bicycle sat — shiny and practically new — but no longer ridden.

“Surely someone can use this bicycle,” thought Eddie, so he called me. “Please help me find a good home for my son’s bike, it’s too good to be just gathering dust.”

I knew just who to call: Jim Abbott, area director of our Salvation Army.

I call him “Saint Jim” because that is what he is to me, a saint in shining armor. Someone who will always say “YES.” Someone homeless, living in the woods? Jim will go. A neighborhood decimated by a tornado? Send in Jim!

“Of course I can use that bicycle. I know the perfect person,” said Jim.

He went on to explain he had been working with a young man who had lost his license, had no car and a new job at Lowes of Easley. The bicycle would be the perfect mode of transportation, he said.

I have to admit that once Jim took the blue bicycle, I never gave it another thought. That is until Eddie Roach emailed me on Saturday, Dec. 19 and asked, “What ever happened to the man that got our bicycle?”

I immediately forwarded that email to Jim. This was his reply:

Eddie,

He has worked his way into a full time, permanent position. He has full medical/dental/vision insurance and is seeing a primary physician (one of our goals). He has been attending a local church and receiving Spiritual support (another goal). He has developed and lived within an established monthly budget that includes $50 a month towards the future purchasing a vehicle (another goal).

He has paid off two old driving citations and reinstatement fees — he now has his active driver’s license (another goal).

He has two remaining goals, to purchase a reliable, affordable car paying cash, in full for a used vehicle and purchase a home.

He continues to use the bicycle when he has no one picking him up for work and on his days off.

He is doing well and we keep in touch with him every month now (it started out weekly).

Thank you for the gift of transportation – encourages and empowers.

Jim Abbott

I have to admit that I shed a tear or two.

Lately, it’s been too much sadness and worry in the world and this warmed my heart to it’s very core. “What a gift for me,” I selfishly thought.

Just a few minutes later, I received this email:

Jim and Julie,

I would like to make a contribution toward purchasing him a car and would like to get your input on the best way to handle it. I want to ensure the funds are used for a car. Would $X put him into position to get a reliable vehicle? Should I give to Salvation Army and you go with him to get a vehicle? Let me know your thoughts. (Eddie and I have agreed to keep the amount of the gift private).

Thanks

Eddie

Jim and I were speechless (a first). When I asked Eddie what made him think of that blue bicycle, he told me he was waiting for both his children to pass their driving test and finally get a driver’s license. They were both getting cars for Christmas. It made him think of our young man riding the blue bicycle to work.

I was excited! I emailed my board members and lo and behold, one offered to donate to help with car insurance.

This is a Christmas miracle. A life changer. And all because of a blue bicycle.

May all of you find YOUR Christmas miracle. I know I have.

