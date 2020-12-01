Teen charged in deadly DUI

POWDERSVILLE — South Carolina troopers say an 18-year-old has been charged with felony driving under the influence in a Thanksgiving crash that killed one of his passengers.

The Highway Patrol said Justin Fowler’s 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup truck ran off the right side of a small rural Anderson County road in Powdersville, then struck a tree and a fence at 8:02 p.m. on Thursday.

Four people were in the truck and the front seat passenger was trapped in the wreckage. That passenger, identified by Anderson County Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson as 21-year-old Charlton Pierce Williams, later died at the hospital during surgery after being cut from the truck, officials said.

A back seat passenger, 18-years-old, was also hurt, according to the SCHP. Word on their condition has not been released.

Neither of the passengers were wearing seat belts, they said.

Fowler was charged with felony DUI with death and felony DUI resulting in bodily injury.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.