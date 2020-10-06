A new brew for you

Pictured at the Kite Hill Brewing Co. groundbreaking ceremony in Patrick Square (from left to right): Chris Bowen, Hector Valentin, and Lee Hinson from Hogan Construction Group; Chris Hodge from Patrick Square; and Bryon Leggett. Courtesy image

CLEMSON — Patrick Square recently announced the addition of Kite Hill Brewing Co. to the Town Center’s newest and largest mixed-use commercial building.

Kite Hill Brewing Co. is owned by Clemson University alumni, Bobby Congdon and Bryon Leggett, who met at Clemson in 1998. The two said they have always been passionate about craft beer and in September of 2017, began the conversation about starting a brewery together. Both said they knew from the beginning they wanted the brewery to be located in Clemson.

But not just any old location would do. The pair said they had a “vision” for what they wanted and searched for the perfect location for three years.

“We were drawn to the existing year-round residential community in and around Patrick Square. It’s important for us to be connected to the community and we felt the Town Center in Patrick Square offered that,” said Congdon when asked how they chose their location.

The new 4,500-square-foot brewery with 10-barrel brewing system, taproom, and outdoor beer garden is set to open in summer 2021 and will offer area residents and visitors a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere with a local vibe.

“Our goal is to create a space where the community can come and hang out. It’s as much about the people as it is about the beer,” said Leggett.

The plans for the building include an outdoor area with roll-up door, patio, and enclosed lawn where friends, neighbors, and families can gather with kids and dogs. The Kite Hill Brewing Co. team will brew and sell 100% of their beer on site and will have something for everybody. With 12-15 beers on tap at any given time, customers can look forward to a wide variety, from hoppy IPAs to fruity sours and plenty in between, they said.

The brewery will also offer a small food menu. Congdon and Leggett said they are looking forward to the opportunity to partner with the other restaurants and businesses in Patrick Square to offer pop-up dinners and other special events for the community.

“Kite Hill will be Clemson’s first brewery and I’m thrilled that a couple of great Clemson Alumni will accomplish that milestone,” said Chris Hodge, Patrick Square’s Town Center Manager. “We’ve designed a spectacular space that showcases the brewing process while also creating a comfortable social atmosphere for the Clemson community.”

