Low cost spay/neuter program expanding

PICKENS — When Margaret Thompson retired from the Sheriff’s office after 25 years, it was clear her desire to be of service did not retire with her.

Meet the Founder and President of Clemson Paw Partners, a nonprofit pet rescue group that has been saving, fostering and finding homes for dogs and cats for the past (almost) two years. They’ve also been providing low cost spay and neuter services to local residents’ animals — a program that’s set to exponentially expand thanks to a new partnership with Pickens County.

”On May 4, Pickens County Council voted unanimously on all three readings to give us a building located in Central to open up a first of its kind low cost spay-neuter clinic in Pickens County and the State of S.C.,” said Thompson. “Since becoming a 501(c)3 not even two years ago, I learned the biggest need was spay-neuter. As an organization, we made contact with two vets in Clemson and they offered us a discount and we are so grateful. But, here lies the problem. We had more applications that we did appointments.”

In January, Thompson spoke to Pickens County Council and asked them this simple question: “Why are we sending animals from our county and our animal shelter to be spayed and neutered to Anderson and Greenville County?”

Their facilities are much nicer than what we have and our taxpayers are paying for it. Why can’t we do this in Pickens County, she wondered.

“Trust me, it got the attention of our council,” she said. “Administrator Ken Roper and I both shared the vision, we can do this here and help people at a lower cost.”

The partnership was formed.

“The county made incredible steps with our animal shelter over the last four years,” said Roper. “But we can never truly address the increasing flow of abandoned animals without a program just like what Clemson Paw Partners is developing. It’s the next big step forward for our county and it’s animals.”

Thompson said the County agreed to lease the building to them for $10 a year, over a three year period.

“The new clinic is located at 115-B Commons Way, Central, SC 29630. The building is brick and is next to the library off Highway 93 in Central. Easy to find,” said Thompson. “We wanted to remain in this area because all of our board members live here. Clemson University has an animal science program and Tri-County Tech has a vet tech program. We hope they will partner with us.”

But, how exactly will this work? Don’t worry, Thompson has a plan for that …

“In any vet office, they have a lot of overhead with paying staff and maintaining they’re facility,” she explained. “The cost of drugs, insurance, equipment isn’t cheap and we are finding that out. So how will we be able to offer spay-neuter at a lower cost? Clemson Paw Partners will operate as volunteers to run the clinic. The only paid staff will be the vet, vet tech and groomer. We will not have mortgage, but will be responsible for utilities that will be shared with our neighbor, the rescue squad. This is a gift and a blessing to our community and surrounding communities who we hope will use it. Pickens County has been very supportive and knows the need is there.”

Thompson is confident the operation will grow because of the demand

“No person who is financially challenged should have to worry about having their animal spay-neutered because they can’t afford it,” she said. “We can operate and offer a needed benefit at a much lower price. There are people right now who have used our services that we know can afford to pay full price. But our belief is, at least this animal will not reproduce.”

She also stressed this was service for all of Pickens County residents — not just the Clemson area. Additionally, Clemson Paw Partners pledges not to charge people more if they live outside Pickens County.

“Our belief is to prevent any further overpopulation, because you will not adopt your way out of it,” she said.

Thompson said the community response has been favorable and work on the new clinic site is progressing. An architect has been hired to redesign the interior to a clinical setting and the organization says they will be using local contractors. Cement floors need to be poured, a drainage system, etc.

The group estimated they need to raise at least $300,000 — but is well on their way with having garnered almost $28,000 in just the past two months.

“I want everyone to be a part of this, because this is for you,” she said. “We haven’t and never will compensate ourselves. We haven’t received or asked for government funding, no grants have been applied for or received. Its been pure sweat and handwork.”

To make a donation to Clemson Paw Partners, visit their website at www.clemsonpawpartners.org.