BPWSC Young Careerist named

EASLEY — Congratulations to the state 2020 winner of the South Carolina Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. Young Careerist Award presented to Tri-County BPW Member Ryan Lee Beason of Easley. She competed with other Young Careerist at the BPWSC Conference and won the State BPW Young Careerist Award.

This award is given to recognize the accomplishments of young successful working women while introducing them to the ideals and mission of BPW. Members have an opportunity to meet and network with young women who are in early stages of their careers, to learn about the changing roles, the problem’s and the rewards for young people in today’s business and professional world.

Beason has been in the banking industry for four years and had many roles including supervisory roles and now works as a Personal Banker at TD Bank. She has served on the United Way Board of Community Basic Services Council and volunteered at Harvest of Hope, The Dream Center and VITA tax preparation. She hopes to continue her work in the community as a Personal Banker volunteering throughout the Upstate.

Her desire is to own her own business and be impactful specifically to working women to ensure that all women take time to care for themselves as we tend to care for so many others.

Tri-County Business and Professional Women’s Club meets the third week of each month. Our Mission Statement is to promote, network and educate business and professional women and have a positive impact in our community.

For more information email Jean Wilson, aloeveracosmetics@bellsouth.net