3 car collision in Easley

EASLEY — Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver failed to yield the right-of-way on an Upstate highway, leading to a three-vehicle collision.

According to SCHP, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. along Anderson Highway near McWhorter Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Ford Flex was turning south onto the highway from McWhorter Road, but failed to yield to a Kenworth dump truck that was northbound on the highway.

The truck hit the Flex, and that collision knocked the Flex into a 2016 Dodge Ram that was driving south on the highway.

The driver of the Flex and two child passengers were injured, but those injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

All three were transported to a local hospital via EMS.

The Flex driver was charged for failing to yield the right-of-way.