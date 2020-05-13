Antibody tests for donors

EASLEY — The Blood Connection is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for donors at all blood donation centers and mobiles across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia

Company officials said donors are encouraged to make an appointment first, to maintain adequate social distancing.

Some important things to note:

· This is NOT a test to determine if the donor is infected with COVID-19. Positive test results do not confirm COVID-19 infection or immunity. A positive antibody result is indicative of the body’s immune response to COVID-19.

· This test is only available to those who complete a whole blood, platelet, or plasma donation where samples are successfully collected.

· The results of a COVID-19 Antibody Test will be posted on the donor’s TBC online portal in seven business days of their donation.

· More information about this testing: https://thebloodconnection.org/antibody-testing/

· Appointments can be made at thebloodconnection.org, click DONATE NOW.

