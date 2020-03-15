Planting success

Iona Sweeney completes her Girl Scout Gold award with an apple orchard. Iona Sweeney completes her Girl Scout Gold award with an apple orchard.

EASLEY — Congratulations to Iona Sweeney for completing her Girl Scout Gold award, “Going Green.”

Iona decided to tackle the issue of high carbon emissions in the air as well as the disconnect many people have about where and how their food is grown. She planted an apple orchard for Happy Hooves Therapeutic Equestrian Center at Eden Farms in Marietta, S.C.

Individuals with special needs as well as their therapy horses will be able to enjoy Honeycrisp, MacIntosh, and Golden Delicious apples for years to come! Iona held a workshop where she taught 24 students who have special needs or are at risk youth how to plant apple trees.

Ninety percent of the participants had never planted a tree before, but now have that knowledge and skill for the rest of their lives. Each student and their teachers also planted apple seeds in cups to take with them and plant in their communities.

As the trees grow, they will absorb and store the carbon dioxide emissions from human activities that are driving global heating. Iona also created and passed out an informational pamphlet about planting trees and their benefits. Each pamphlet also has an apple seed attached to it for the reader to plant.

Iona lives in Easley and has been in Girl Scout Troop 2831 since kindergarten. She has also earned her Bronze and Silver Awards for Girl Scouts.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement of Girl Scouts of the USA and is only achieved by 5 percent of all Girl Scouts. Iona is the Vice President of the 9th grade at Greenville Technical Charter High School. She is active in school theater productions, student government, as well as her youth group at First Presbyterian Church Greenville.

She wants to thank her friends, family and Girl Scout sisters helping to make her Gold Award Project a success.

Courtesy photo