Easley man gets drunk, steals and crashes cop car

EASLEY — An Easley man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a Greenville County police cruiser and then crashed it while intoxicated.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), reports came in of a single vehicle accident on Farrs Bridge Road in Easley on Feb. 16.

PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks stated when deputies arrived, they found a Greenville County police cruiser over-turned just off of the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the driver was unharmed he said.

Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as 32-year-old Roy Wood McDonald of Easley who, as it turned out, was not an employee of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

McDonald was detained at the scene until the arrival of a South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) unit at which point he was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence by SCHP. He was transported to the Pickens County Detention Center.

PCSO deputies continued their investigation throughout the day and after several interviews with witnesses, deputies obtained information confirming the vehicle was stolen from the residence of a Greenville County deputy that resides in the Easley area, Brooks said.

The vehicle and all equipment were turned over to deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

McDonald remains in the Detention Center with Grand Larceny and Simple Larceny added to his original DUI charge.

Bond has yet to be determined.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

