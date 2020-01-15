Main Street Challenge finalists

PICKENS — The Pickens Revitalization Association recently announced the finalists for the Main Street Challenge, an entrepreneurial start up competition for the purpose of generating additional retail occupancy in Pickens.

Pickens Revitalization Association will award two cash incentives in the amount of $5,000 or one cash incentive in the amount of $10,000 for start-up businesses or new concepts, which must then open a new location or introduce their new concept in Pickens by May 1, 2020.

The money offered will take the form of a potentially forgivable loan, determined by the business’ ability to meet all requirements of the program, officials said.

“Pickens Revitalization Association is pleased to announce Butterfly Wellness Shala and You Drive Me Glazy as the finalists for the 2019-20 Main Street Challenge,” said Allison Fowler, secretary of Pickens Revitalization Association. “We are excited about the new concepts both of these businesses are bringing to Pickens. We look forward to hearing more from each of them and helping them succeed in their endeavors.”

Butterfly Wellness Shala plans on expanding their current class offerings to include chair yoga, a benefit for the senior community, as well as increasing their signage and marketing.

You Drive Me Glazy has already begun plans to expand the rear of the building, increasing accessibility with a dog/bike friendly outdoor donut dining experience.

Business concepts eligible for the competition included new start-up businesses, franchises, an expansion or relocation of an existing location from another community, and a significant expansion of an existing local business that would branch into an additional business concept.

For more information on the 2019-20 Main Street Challenge Guidelines, visit www.historicpickens.com.

The finalists must pitch their business concepts to the committee for the final round of the Challenge. The winner — or winners — will be announced on Feb. 4, 2020.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_main_street_challenge_logo_final_web.jpg