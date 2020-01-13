It’s tax season …

You can file your 2019 tax returns Jan. 27. You can file your 2019 tax returns Jan. 27.

PICKENS COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) and the IRS will begin accepting Individual Income Tax returns on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

To ensure faster and more accurate processing of your return and refund, the SCDOR encourages taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit. Last year, 90 percent of Individual Income Tax returns were filed electronically.

“We are pleased that so many South Carolinians have embraced online filing. It’s the safest, most accurate way to file,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “As we enter the 2020 filing season, we are focused on helping all taxpayers file electronically.”

Five things to know for the 2020 filing season:

Filing online with a reputable provider is fast, accurate, and secure.

Make sure you have all W-2s, 1099s, and other necessary documents before you file. Using year-end pay stub information instead of official documents could slow down processing.

Choose direct deposit to avoid waiting for paper check processing. Be sure to double check your banking information.

Processing your return and refund is expected to take 6-8 weeks. Fighting fraud to protect taxpayer dollars is SCDOR’s priority.

State and federal returns are due April 15, 2020. If you file and pay electronically, you have until May 1, 2020 to submit your return and full payment without penalties or interest. This does not apply to federal returns or returns submitted on paper.

Return and refund processing:

Return and refund processing is expected to take 6-8 weeks from Jan. 27 or the date you file, whichever is later. This allows time for the SCDOR to use all available tools to check for fraud and protect your refund.

Use the SCDOR’s Where’s My Refund tool at dor.sc.gov/refund to check your most up-to-date refund status 24/7.

The SCDOR issued 1.6 million refunds totaling almost $1.67 billion in 2019.

If you need to amend your 2019 return, the process has changed.

If you need to amend your 2019 return, file a new 2019 SC1040, check the amended return box, and include a completed Amended Return Schedule (Sch. AMD). Many software providers will now allow you to submit amended returns online. The SC1040X should only be used to amend returns for tax years 2018 and prior and will not be accepted for tax years 2019 and after.

Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit.

