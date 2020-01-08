New director of Upstate Mobility Alliance

PICKENS COUNTY — Ten at the Top (TATT) has announced the addition of Michael Hildebrand as the first Director of the Upstate Mobility Alliance, which has been created following the Connecting Our Future Mobility initiative.

A two-year effort coordinated by Ten at the Top that brought together transportation providers, business leaders, and nonprofit representatives around the issue of mobility in the Upstate, Connecting Our Future included the development of the Upstate Mobility Vision and identified a number of opportunities for collectively supporting mobility efforts across the region.

Formation of the Upstate Mobility Alliance was a key recommendation provided during the process, officials said.

The Upstate Mobility Alliance Director will be a prominent voice illustrating the valuable role mobility plays in the overall success of the Upstate while also promoting collaboration and community investment around mobility initiatives. He will lead the daily operation of the Upstate Mobility Alliance, coordinate the efforts of the Alliance leadership team and strategic task forces, and work to advance the vision for improved transportation and mobility in the Upstate, they said.

“We are excited to have Michael Hildebrand join our Upstate Mobility Alliance team,” says Keith Scott, director of Anderson’s Electric City Transit and co-chair of the Upstate Mobility Alliance’s leadership committee. “He will be a prominent voice illustrating the valuable role mobility plays in the overall success of the Upstate, while also promoting collaboration and community investment around mobility initiatives. Michael is highly motivated, engaging, and able to build connections with a wide range of stakeholders. The Upstate Mobility Alliance is looking forward to Michael helping us take our initiative to the next level of success.”

Though not a native of South Carolina, Hildebrand has spent his entire adult life in the region.

He began a career in law enforcement with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, working from a beat cop to the Lieutenant of Public Affairs. After fifteen years of service, Michael transitioned into the healthcare field, working as the Chief of Staff and Communications Director for the Greenville Health System, later Prisma Health.

Additionally, Michael served as the President of the Greenville Health Authority and is on the board of the International Ballet. Hildebrand holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA in international management from Columbia Southern University.