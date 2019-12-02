The most wonderful time of the year

Pickens’ Christmas Parade is being held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Pickens’ Christmas Parade is being held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Easley’s parade is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. Easley’s parade is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m.

PICKENS COUNTY — The Upstate has plenty of holiday happenings coming up, from tree lightings to parades but it’s not always easy to know the times and dates of scheduled events in all the local municipalities. We’ve got you covered …

Easley

The Easley Christmas Parade of Lights will take place on the second Saturday of December at 6 p.m. in downtown Easley. This year’s event is sponsored by Hendrick Honda Easley and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Parade entry applications are currently being accepted at the Easley Chamber office (2001 East Main Street, Easley) or by mail (PO Box 241, Easley). The entry fee is $25. Parade entry deadline has been extended to 12 p.m. (Noon) on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

NOTE: In the event of inclement weather, the rescheduled date will be Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

Immediately following the Christmas Parade of Lights, please stay downtown to enjoy the Annual Tree Lighting, sponsored by the City of Easley. The Annual Tree Lighting celebration takes place in Old Market Square and will also include holiday caroling and an official visit from Santa Claus!

For questions or more details, please call the Chamber office at 864-859-2693.

Pickens

There is all kinds of cool stuff happening in Pickens on Dec. 6. Start off with the Holiday Doodle Market from 4-8 p.m. at the Doodle Park for lots of craft and food vendors. But don’t forget to hop on down the block because the Pickens Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Legacy Square.

The Christmas Parade is being held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and will follow it’s traditional Main Street route.

Liberty

2019 Tree Lighting Ceremony is Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. Join in carols and holiday festivities as we light the Christmas tree. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.

The 2019 Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. but has a rain date of Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

Central

The annual Town of Central Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Line up will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Cannon Memorial Baptist Church (120 Pepper Street). The parade will then go through town on Main Street and will end at the Mt. Zion Cemetery area.

Preregistration is available by calling 864-303-0863 or 864-639-5608 (if no answer, please leave a voicemail). There is also a registration form available, but is not required and can be filled out the day of the parade.

Six Mile

The Christmas Parade is the first Saturday in December at 10:30 a.m. With a rain date of the first Sunday in December at 2 p.m. The first parade was in 1970 and has been an annual event ever since. The Christmas Parade Committee is chaired by Kayla Holtzclaw and she has several Six Mile residents that help her with the parade. If you want to be in the Christmas Parade, please complete the entry form below and fax to 864-868-0733 or email to Kayla@hwmorrislaw.com.

Ole Fashioned Christmas is a holiday tradition in Six Mile which brings the sights and sounds of the season to downtown Six Mile. The Ole Fashioned Christmas is held the Thursday evening before the Christmas Parade. Shop owners provide refreshments.The evening includes lighting the town’s Christmas lights, along with the lighted luminaries all along Main Street. There is also singing by elementary school students and others.

Clemson

The 2019 Christmas Parade “Let it Snow,” will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 with a rain date of Dec. 5, 2019. Parade activities begin at 5 p.m., and the parade will move at 6 p.m. from Hwy 93 at Bowman to Strode Circle.

Road closure on College Avenue to Keith Street will begin at 3 p.m., access will be blocked between College Avenue and all side streets, including North Clemson Avenue, Sloan Street and Keith Street. All vehicles on College Avenue must be moved by 3 p.m., or they will be towed.

Additional road closures will begin at 4:45 p.m. with 93 northbound and southbound closed between Cherry Road and Williamson Road.

Final road closures will begin at 5:50 p.m.with College Avenue closed between Keith Street and Edgewood Ave.

The traffic arm on Calhoun Drive, at Brackett Hall, will remain activated until after the parade to deter motorists from traveling toward barricaded areas.

Those parked in the Sikes Hall area will be directed to exit via Parkway Drive onto Cherry Road, at the President’s Home.

All barricades will remain in place until the conclusion of the parade around 8 p.m.

Officers from Clemson University and the City of Clemson police departments will oversee the barricades and direct traffic to provide a safe environment for parade participants and viewers — many of them children — to assemble for this annual holiday event.

Pickens’ Christmas Parade is being held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_parade1.jpg Pickens’ Christmas Parade is being held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Courtesy photo Easley’s parade is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_parade2.jpg Easley’s parade is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. Courtesy photo

Your 2019 Christmas Parade guide

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.