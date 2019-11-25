Breazeale, Webb win City Council runoff races

Breazeale Breazeale Webb Webb

EASLEY — Candidates Nancy Breazeale and Patricia Webb won their runoff races on Tuesday for Easley City Council.

Breazeale, who was the front-runner on Nov. 5, defeated Bob Fedder 146 to 77 in the runoff, securing her place as not only the first African American City Councilwoman of Easley — but the first in Pickens County, according to available records from the Pickens County Board of Elections.

Throughout the campaign, Breazeale has stated her goals are to better involve Ward 5 constituents in decisions about Easley’s growth and development, work on cleaning up abandoned and unmaintained property in Ward 5, and to facilitate a better relationship between Ward 5 residents and the city government.

She replaces City Councilman Thomas Wright, who announced earlier this year he would not be seeking reelection.

Over in Ward 3, it was Webb who came out on top despite trailing fellow candidate Rick Tate on Nov. 5. Webb pulled in 139 votes to Tate’s 100 in the runoff for the seat that was vacated by Councilman Chris Mann in his failed bid for mayor.

According to the Board of Elections, the runoff was ordered when no candidate managed a 50 percent majority in the general election.

“The results are in from Tuesday’s runoff election. Rick Tate graciously called last night to let me know that I had won the election for Easley City Council Seat for Ward 3,” Webb wrote on her campaign’s Facebook page. “I am overwhelmed and humbled by being given this opportunity to serve the residents of Ward 3 on our City Council. During the campaigns I have had the opportunity to meet so many of the great folks who call Ward 3 home. I want to thank all of them and the old friends I’ve known in the 30 years I have lived here who have contributed to making this possible. It was hard to ask you to come out to vote a second time. I appreciate your extra effort.”

As is often the case, about half the people who turned out for the general election came out for the runoff, according to precinct reports.

Breazeale and Webb, along with Brian Garrison, who was reelected after running unopposed, will join current City Council members Kent Dykes, Jim Robinson and Terry Moore and mayor-elect Butch Womack to form the city’s government.

The candidates will officially take office beginning January 2020.

Breazeale https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_breazeale.jpg Breazeale Courtesy photo Webb https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_webb.jpg Webb Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.