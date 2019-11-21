Family Promise to celebrate GivingTuesday

EASLEY — Family Promise of Pickens County recently announced their annual social, Bee-Yond Thankful will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m.

This year’s event will be hosted at Bee Well Honey (909 West Main Street, Pickens), they said. Additionally, Bee-Yond Thankful will take place in conjunction with GivingTuesday 2019.

GivingTuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is an internationally recognized movement to encourage charitable giving.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, the idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

It is in that spirit of celebration that Family Promise invites the community to the annual Bee-Yond Thankful social, event organizers said. A highlight of the event will be a silent auction of over 40 items from art to vacation stays to athletic event tickets, ranging in value from $30 to $4,800.

For more information about the event and to attend, call 864-644-8828 or email amoore@familypromisepickens.org.

