Native American celebration at Hagood Mill

PICKENS — In observance of Native American Heritage Month, a special weekend of milling, memories and a Native American Celebration will be held at the Hagood Mill Historic Site in Pickens Nov. 15-16, 2019.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dennis Chastain will host a presentation titled “The Cherokee Path In Pickens and Oconee Counties” at the Heritage Pavilion at the Hagood Mill Historic Site.

Those with even a passing interest in the rich history of the South Carolina Upcountry will be fascinated by a slide show presentation which offers insight into local Native American life as it was when this area was still known as the Cherokee Territory. Pickens County historian, naturalist and author, Dennis Chastain, will present his highly popular slide show on the ancient Cherokee Path that once crossed South Carolina from Earle’s Ford to King’s Street in downtown Charles Town.

Dennis and his wife, Jane, researched the route of the old Cherokee Path over a four year period for his article “Key to Carolina,” which appeared in South Carolina Wildlife magazine.

The presentation will be held in the Heritage Pavilion where tarps enclose the building and heaters will be warming the space. Friday night’s event is $5 per person, to be paid at the gate, and event goers are encourages to bring a chair, just in case.

Hotdog plates and soup will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s events kickoff at 10 a.m. The annual event celebrates local Native American history and influences. A number of tribal groups will be represented, including some born and raised in the Upcountry as well as those who have made South Carolina their home.

Visitors and guest performers will participate in the festivities of the day which will include: traditional drumming, singing, dancing, Native American flute playing, storytelling, Cherokee hymns in the Cherokee language, and traditional crafts. Demonstrations will be going on all day throughout the Mill Site including traditional Cherokee blowgun demonstrations, traditional Catawba pottery making, beadwork, basket making, flint-knapping, finger-weaving, atlatl, spear throwing, bow and arrow shooting and more.

Many of the participants will have traditional handmade crafts for sale as well.

Featured performers for this year’s event will include the Kau-Ta-Noh Jrs, singers/dancers from N.C. Coast,; Keepers of the Word drumming group from Saint George, S.C.; We are honored to have Nancy Basket on site to demonstrate her world class basket making skills. She will also share some Native American myths and legends with visitors and guests.

Demonstrations of food-way traditions such as stone grinding of cornmeal, cooking fry-bread, and roasting corn will take place throughout the day.

Collected over generations, some of the truly awesome Crawford Collection of local prehistoric stone points, blades, and tools will be on display for the day. Barry Crawford’s pre-historic cooking demonstration using ancient soapstone bowl is too artful to be missed, officials said.

Members from the Piedmont Archaeological Chapter will be on site to identify Native American stone tools and artifacts. As well as the unique Native American artifacts collections of Michael Bramlett and the Crawfords. There will be a special “children’s corner,” where visitors can make beaded necklaces and dig for archaeological treasures.

On Nov. 16 as the mill hosts a variety of folk life and traditional arts demonstrations. There will be blacksmithing, bowl-digging, flint knapping, chair-caning,broom-making, basketmaking, pottery, quilting, spinning, knitting, weaving, woodcarving, bee keeping, hearth cooking, metal-smithing, leather-working and more. Event goers can ask questions of the artists and make a purchase of their traditional arts to take home.

Native American Festival this weekend at Hagood Mill. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hagood-Mill.jpg Native American Festival this weekend at Hagood Mill. File photo