Bishop to be sworn in Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Residents of North Carolina’s 9th District, including those in Robeson County, will again have representation in the U.S. House after Dan Bishop is sworn into that office on Tuesday.

According to information from Bishop’s office, he is scheduled to be officially sworn in at about 6:50 p.m. at the U.S. Capitol. That will follow a ceremonial swearing-in at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The 9th District has been without representation since January, when Rep. Robert Pittenger, who had served three terms, left office.

Bishop, a Republican state senator, last week defeated Dan McCready, a Democrat, in a special election for the U.S. House by a margin of about 51 to 48.5 percent. Robeson County split about 50-50 between the two candidates, but that was seen as critical for Bishop as McCready had won Robeson County by a margin of about 57 to 41 percent in the November 2018 general election.

Last week’s special election was ordered by the State Board of Elections after it determined absentee voter fraud during the general election made Republican Mark Harris’ 905-vote win over McCready untrustworthy, and it ordered a new election, beginning with the primary.

McCready was unopposed in the primary, and Bishop won a crowded Republican primary that did not include either Harris or Pittenger.

Bishop