4-year-old drowns

PICKENS COUNTY — A four-year-old boy drowned at Lake Hartwell on Saturday, according to the Picken County Coroner’s Office.

Kevin Lopez, of Greenville, was found unresponsive in the water at Twelve Mile recreation area just north of Clemson. He was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

No foul play is suspected but the drowning is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County Coroner’s Office, and SLED.

An autopsy was schedualed to be performed on Monday, but results could take 6-8 weeks, the Coroner’s Office said.

