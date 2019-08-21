New director for PCLS

Howard Howard

PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Library System recently announced Stephanie Howard would be replacing Brian Morrison as the new Library Director.

County officials said Morrison, who was hired just over a year ago from the Greenville County Library System was returning to his position there.

Howard will oversee the headquarters library located in Easley, as well as the three community branches located in Central-Clemson, Pickens, and Liberty, county officials said.

A native of Pickens County, Stephanie has returned to serve the area after spending seven years serving as the Library Director in Rabun County, Ga. She holds a Master of Library Science degree from the University of South Carolina and has 15 years of library management experience.

She began her new role in Pickens County Monday, Aug. 12.

“I am incredibly excited to begin work as the Pickens County Library Director,” said Howard. “I grew up using and loving all of the libraries and now have the opportunity to provide the same great service that was provided to me years ago. I was educated and inspired by the libraries in this county.”

Howard said library services have changed over the years and libraries have transformed to provide all kinds of services to the public.

“The public library system is a powerful conduit of information and a vibrant community network that connects the county,” she said.

Aside from checking out items for study or leisure, public libraries incubate small businesses, support tourism initiatives, provide computer and internet access, amazing programming for all ages, help navigate the overwhelming amount of information we are offered each day, and along with the Museum, provide an archive of community history — so that Pickens County can continue to tell its story while preserving the past, she said.

“My goal is to continue to expand our services, broaden our reach into the community, and help support countywide projects and initiatives,” said Howard. “I am grateful for this opportunity and am excited to bring my knowledge and experience back home, to serve the people of Pickens County.”

