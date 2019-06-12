The cost of education

Tuition for in-state undergraduate students will increase $75 a semester to $7,560. Tuition for in-state undergraduate students will increase $75 a semester to $7,560.

CLEMSON — The Clemson University board of trustees recently approved a 1 percent tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students for the 2019-2020 academic year. The board also approved a 3.8 percent tuition increase for non-resident students.

“Clemson and our state’s leaders share a commitment to providing an efficiency affordability chartaffordable, high-quality educational experience for our students, and we are thankful for our partnership with the governor and the General Assembly,” said Clemson President James P. Clements. “By all measures, Clemson represents a great educational value and we remain mindful of the need to operate as efficiently as possible while continuing to provide our students with a highly relevant education that prepares them for success once they leave our campuses.”

Under the approved rates, posted tuition for in-state undergraduate students will increase $75 a semester to $7,560.

Clemson received $5.7 million in new funding from the state to keep tuition increases for in-state students to a minimum and another $1.9 million to partially cover state-mandated increases to health insurance and pension plan costs for its employees, reports state.

In addition, Clemson received another $12 million in one-time funding from the state for university priorities, including expansion of its health extension program, campus safety and security upgrades and support for Clemson’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

Clemson had a record of nearly 29,000 applications for approximately 3,800 slots in the fall of 2018, and applications have increased 39 percent over the past five years. Clemson educated 3,400 more in-state students in 2018 than a decade earlier, with more than two-thirds of the undergraduate population being from South Carolina.

“The board’s focus has been on helping the administration drive continuous improvements in efficiency, quality and relevance, and the results over the past several years have been very positive. By doing so, we are optimizing value to our students,” said board Chairman Smyth McKissick. “We are consistently attracting top students from across the country to Clemson and preparing them for successful futures, and doing it at a cost that is well below that of our peers.”

The board also approved new rates for the university’s housing and dining options for the upcoming year. Housing rates will increase from 1.5 percent to 4.5 percent — or from $29 to $215 a semester — depending on the option.

School officials assert the university provides a “wide range of student housing options at different price levels” and, even with the increases, rates for next year will remain at, or somewhat below, the median of peer institutions across the Southeast.

Lastly, the board approved a 4.5 percent increase in the cost of all meal plans for the upcoming academic year.

Approximately one-third of Clemson students participate in a university meal plan, officials said.

Tuition, meals and housing rates all to rise at Clemson

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

