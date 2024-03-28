ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, communication with a spouse or a loved one is vital this week; otherwise, you risk arguments for no reason at all. Sit down and have some frank conversations about your needs.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, when you face adversity you should rest assured that you can handle anything that is thrown at you. Although, you may need a little help from some close friends or family.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, others may not understand who you are and could make assumptions that are inaccurate. They may just need some more information to get a clearer picture.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, many elements of your life are starting to level out this week. That can be a comfort to you because you seemingly have been running around for some time and could use a break.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, others have nothing but good things to say to you this week. Bask in their kind words and adoration, and use this as motivation for future endeavors.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

With no big events on the horizon, you may want to manufacture one to have a reason to party, Virgo. Start planning your guest list and come up with a fun theme to get behind.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, while you should be mindful of your goals, you also can support those around you as they pursue their own. Serve as inspiration to people in your life right now.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, this is a good time to start tackling some projects around the house that have been put off for some time. Redecorating and remodeling can be an inspiration right now.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

Take a step back and reevaluate your approach to a situation because the way you have been doing it just hasn’t yielded the results you expected, Sagittarius. Take suggestions and tips.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, high energy may have you swinging at the fences every time you try to tackle something. You may want to dial things back and take a more measured approach.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

Various transitions in your life could temporarily disrupt your daily activities, Aquarius. You’ll find a new groove soon enough that will feel comfortable and provide you with what you need.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Don’t take stock of what all the naysayers have been dishing out, Pisces. You know yourself better than others and recognize what you are able to accomplish. Get started on plans.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

MARCH 24

Peyton Manning, Athlete (48)

MARCH 25

Katharine McPhee, Singer (40)

MARCH 26

Jonathan Groff, Actor (39)

MARCH 27

Mariah Carey, Singer (55)

MARCH 28

Vince Vaughn, Actor (54)

MARCH 29

Leah Williamson, Athlete (27)

MARCH 30

Celine Dion, Singer (56)